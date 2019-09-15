Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soccer

Toowoomba Football League live: Willowburn vs USQ FC

15th Sep 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLICK PLAY IN THE PLAYER ABOVE TO WATCH ALL THE ACTION  OF TODAY'S MATCH LIVE!

The Chronicle will livestream all four senior grand finals with Toowoomba powerhouse club Willowburn hoping to secure a premiership hat-trick.

Just click on the play button on the video above to join the action to tune in to all the action at Toowoomba's Clive Berghofer Stadium.

A replay of the matches will also be available after the games have concluded.

Toowoomba Football League grand finals: 

SUNDAY

9am Conference Men: Warwick Wolves vs St Albans.
11am Championship Men: Willowburn vs Garden City.
1pm Premier Women: Willowburn vs Rockville.
3pm Premier Men: Willowburn vs USQ FC.

More Stories

clive berghofer stadium toowoomba football league usq fc willowburn
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Norths back on top after dramatic showdown

    premium_icon Norths back on top after dramatic showdown

    Hockey It arrived at the Ipswich Hockey Complex on Saturday night in a drama-charged and at times fiery clash with minor premiers Hancocks.

    Rugby League Ipswich: Brothers v Goodna U20

    premium_icon Rugby League Ipswich: Brothers v Goodna U20

    Rugby League Come back soon for a full reply of the match

    Rugby League REPLAY: Norths Blue v Brothers Blue U18

    premium_icon Rugby League REPLAY: Norths Blue v Brothers Blue U18

    Rugby League Watch a replay of all the action here