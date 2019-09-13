Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Goal score Kiarna Gray. Willowburn : . Rockville vs Willowburn. Toowoomba Football, Commonwealth Oval. Women soccer. September 2019
Goal score Kiarna Gray. Willowburn : . Rockville vs Willowburn. Toowoomba Football, Commonwealth Oval. Women soccer. September 2019 Bev Lacey
Soccer

Toowoomba Football League: Chance to enjoy finals live

13th Sep 2019 3:11 PM

IT'S Football League finals and you can enjoy all this year's grand final excitement via our exclusive new live-streaming service.

The Chronicle will livestream all four senior grand finals with Toowoomba powerhouse club Willowburn hoping to secure a premiership hat-trick.

All you have to do is look for the story at the top of The Chronicle home page on Sunday and click on the video to play it.

DON'T MISS THE ACTION - SIGN UP TO SUBSCRIBE

Toowoomba Football League grand finals:

SUNDAY

9am Conference Men: Warwick Wolves vs St Albans.
11am Championship Men: Willowburn vs Garden City.
1pm Premier Women: Willowburn vs Rockville.
3pm Premier Men: Willowburn vs USQ FC.

If you are not a current digital subscriber, you can sign up now or before the games.

The Chronicle will also run full replays of the matches in the days following the finals - so even if you're there live, you'll be able to relive that special moment.

Don't miss this easy to enjoy chance to follow the best footy in Toowoomba.

grand finals livestream toowoomba football league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    School puts wellbeing at the fore for students, staff

    premium_icon School puts wellbeing at the fore for students, staff

    Education 'If you're in a bad place, how are you going to manage a whole classroom of kids?'

    What's on in Ipswich this weekend

    premium_icon What's on in Ipswich this weekend

    Family Fun 10 things to do in and around the city

    FIRST LOOK: How upgrades will transform Ipswich Cup

    premium_icon FIRST LOOK: How upgrades will transform Ipswich Cup

    News A new purpose-built function centre has been constructed.

    Why spirits are no better for you than beer and wine

    premium_icon Why spirits are no better for you than beer and wine

    Health Three reasons why you shouldn’t order spirits, low-carb beers