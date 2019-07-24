Toowoomba could pounce if Supercars ditch Queensland Raceway

TOOWOOMBA stands ready to pounce if Supercars ditches Queensland Raceway after this weekend's Century Batteries Ipswich SuperSprint.

Construction of a 4.35km Supercar track already designed by racing legends Mark Skaife and Mick Doohan has previously sparked interest in the Toowoomba business community.

The circuit, which requires government investment, has been described by Skaife as a mini-Bathurst thanks to its undulation.

The $40million motorsport project has sat on Toowoomba's priority development lists for several years.

Support for the 450ha facility near Wellcamp Airport was led in 2017 by the then chairman of Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise group, Shane Charles.

While there is no commitment to construct the motorsport precinct, the proposal gives Supercars an avenue to pursue racing west of Brisbane if Queensland Raceway is cut.

TSBE chairman Ali Davenport said there was "nothing to report” on the proposal and would not say whether it remained a possibility.

A spokesman for the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship said there was little movement on the Toowoomba track.

"We haven't had any recent conversations with them since the circuit was first proposed several years ago, however, we are always open to opportunities,” he said.

Queensland Raceway is at serious risk of being cut from the 2020 Supercars calendar, the QT revealed last week.

Talks surrounding the upgrade of the circuit, which opened two decades ago, have stalled.

It is understood Queensland Raceway or Winton in country Victoria will be dropped from next year's championship.

Supercars executives had planned to announce next year's racing schedule after the Townsville event on July 7.

Supercars championship chief executive officer Sean Seamer has confirmed a desire to reduce the number of race events in 2020.

Queensland hosts three Supercars races; the Gold Coast, Townsville and Ipswich.

The Townsville race is well supported by the community and city council while Surfers Paradise is viewed as one of the championship's marquee events.

An announcement about next year's calendar, and the fate of Queensland Raceway, is expected to be revealed this weekend's event.

Tickets are available at www.Supercars.com.

Gates open 7.30am on Friday for a morning of support category racing before Supercars hits the track for practice at 11.35am.