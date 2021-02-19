Tooth extraction lands Lockyer man in court on drug charges

A P-plater was busted driving through Laidley Heights while under the influence of cannabis, after he had a tooth extracted and was “self-medicating”.

Rhys Bryan Harrison pleaded guilty in the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 8, 2021 after police intercepted him driving on Blenheim Road on December 13, 2020, at the height of the Christmas road safety campaign.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said Harrison, 31, conducted a roadside drug test and was subsequently conveyed to the Laidley Police Station where he provided a specimen of saliva for analysis.

A certificate confirmed the presence of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in his system.

Harrison was subsequently charged with one count of driving while a drug was present in his system, while the holder of a provisional licence.

In court, Harrison’s solicitor James Ryan said the labourer had a tooth extracted and was in considerable pain but there was a “considerable gap” between when he used cannabis and got behind the wheel.

Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll asked Mr Ryan to specify the time range which Mr Ryan said was “more than a day”.

Magistrate Carroll said it “just goes to show it stays in your system”.

Harrison’s criminal and traffic history was tendered to the court.

Magistrate Carroll fined Harrison $450, referred to SPER.

He was disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

