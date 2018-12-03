Tools, vehicle stolen in early morning break-in

POLICE are investigating a burglary at an address in Cherrington Cres, Boonah in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sometime between 3am and 4am offenders gained entry into the dwelling and stole a large quantity of tools and a vehicle from the garage.

It is believed the vehicle was loaded onto a car trailer and towed from the address.

Anyone who may have any information or witnessed any vehicles in the area is asked to contact Boonah Police.

Also on Saturday police carried out a vehicle inspections, licence checks and roadside drug testing stop on Beaudesert Boonah Rd at Coulson.

More than 100 vehicles had passed through the road block before midnight.

Police issued 36 traffic infringement notices with one offender served a notice to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court for unlicensed driving.