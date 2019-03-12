Toogoolawah teens escorted to school formal in police car

ONE would assume going to their school formal in a police car would be a bad thing, but not for this young couple.

Sergeant John Cumner is the officer in charge of Tooloogawah Police Station, and his daughter Breanna comes from a proud policing family spanning over a century.

In 1911, her great-grandfather Charles Cumner was sworn into the Queensland Police, followed by her grandfather Reginald and his cousin Keith in 1949.

She had a grandmother Sandra who worked with the Victorian Police, and an uncle with the Military Police.

Breanna Cumner and her formal date got to ride in a police vehicle to their special evening, thanks to her family's long history with the police.

Her maternal grandfather John Grice was a New South Wales police officer, and her mother Tania and cousin Jodie were both officers with the Queensland Police.

Building up to her father, Sgt Cumner who said it was Breanna's idea to honour her policing link at her school formal.

"During the year I was busy getting into hire vehicle research for my daughter's formal, and then she actually approached me about using the local police vehicle," he said.

"Breanna was well aware of our family policing history, was proud to be part of it and wished to acknowledge the police family environment that she had grown up with and that supported her during her life."

The Cumner family are an integral part of the community in Toogoolawah, having lived there since 2007. Sgt Cumner said he didn't expect the move to Toogoolawah to be a permanent one, but he and his family made a real connection with the place.

"It's the people and our children's support base in this small town that made it an easy decision to stay here," he Cumner said.

Ipswich District Superintendent Kath Innes and Southern Region Assistant Commissioner Michael Condon approved the use of the vehicle, because of the Cumner family's strong links to both policing and the local community, as well as community support for the proposal.

Sergeant Cumner said that because of this, Breanna was able to celebrate her high school milestone in a way that proudly illustrated her family history and the positive policing relationship with the people of Toogoolawah.

"The use of the police vehicle was very well received from everyone at the school and by those I have spoken to since," Sergeant Cumner said.

"The Toogoolawah community and its police have had a very close relationship for many years."

Sergeant Cumner said the police and the community are renowned for their generous time and support during annual events and charity sports days, raising money for Police Legacy and local charities, raising over $20,000 in his time there.