‘Too tired to get up’: mum suffers months after COVID battle

Some patients continue to suffer months after contracting COVID-19.

Tara Knevitt was cleared of coronavirus more than two months ago, on August 13, but is still struck by headaches and fatigue, and is yet to regain her sense of smell.

The 35-year-old mum of three was hospitalised overnight while she had COVID-19, which she was diagnosed with on July 20.

Ms Knevitt said she did not expect COVID-19 would continue to impact her for this long.

"I still don't have my smell back," she said.

"It comes and goes, I might get a little whiff a couple of times a day of something but that's it.

Young mum Tara, with her three kids, has had coronavirus and continues to battle ongoing effects. Picture: Glenn Ferguson

"I can put lavender essential oils under my nose and I can't smell it.

"I've been told it can last months. I hate not being able to smell things."

COVID-19 also caused Ms Knevitt to lose her sense of taste, and although it has since returned, she said some things now taste different.

"Some things I used to really love and enjoy, I don't care for anymore," she said.

The young mum also battles ongoing fatigue, and headaches "every couple of days".

When she returned to work, she could initially only work one day a week due to exhaustion.

"Now it's slowly got better," she said.

"But I'm not one to sit around and do nothing, and I can sit there at night and do nothing for a couple of hours.

"I've never done that, I'm just too tired to get up.

Poppy, Tilly and mum Tara. Ms Knevitt won the Bethany Superhero Awards Competition for her amazing parenting despite battling the illness. Picture: Alan Barber

"I usually go for a walk daily or sometimes twice, now it's maybe four walks a week and they're not as long as they were."

She has discussed her situation with her GP, but given how recently COVID-19 has emerged, there is limited information on how to deal with the ongoing effects.

Barwon Health infectious diseases specialist Associate Professor Daniel O'Brien said while some people experience lasting effects after COVID-19, most people recover well.

He said many recovered patients have described experiencing anosmia - the loss of the ability to detect one or more smells.

"Some patients with COVID-19 who require care for an extended period of time will often have an extended stay in hospital to recover after their ICU admission," Prof O'Brien said.

"There are two inpatients at Barwon Health who are recovering from COVID-19.

"We have multiple research projects ongoing that look into the ongoing effects of the coronavirus in our community, with no preliminary information available yet."

Originally published as 'Too tired to get up': mum suffers months after COVID battle