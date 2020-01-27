Too much firepower Hornets battle against stacked Western Suburbs

THE Ipswich Logan Hornets gained invaluable experience against a star-studded Western Suburbs on Sunday at Baxter Oval.

A Wests’ line-up featuring five Queensland Fire and Brisbane Heat stars, including captain Kirby Short, Holly Ferling, Courtney Sippel and Grace Harris proved too strong for Ipswich Logan.

With their Queensland under-18 trio back in the fold, the Hornets were confident pre-game they could match the elite opposition but needed one of their in-form batters to play a decisive knock.

Such an innings did not eventuate, however, as early wickets proved costly with guns Ferling and Sippel removing both the home side’s international representatives in Sibona Jimmy and Brenda Tau.

All-rounder Ruth Johnston consolidated.

She played superbly for her 25.

The Hornets did well not to leave too many overs on the field, battling through until the 48th but they never really recovered from the collapse at the top and were all out for 106.

In reply, Wests made what could have been a challenging run chase look remarkably easy. Harris (67) and Kirby put on a show as they reeled in the total in just 13 overs.

“The girls were a bit awestruck,” coach Wayne Bichel said.

“Some of those top players hit the ball very hard.

“We did a good job I suppose. It was really good for our young people to spend some time in the middle. That Wests’ side is pretty close to the Queensland Fire team.

“They applied a lot of bowling pressure.

‘We’d be looking good for ten balls then we would play a silly shot.

“But it was experience that I can’t teach them at training.”

Ensuring they learn from their lapses will be the key moving forward as the now fifth-placed Hornets try to navigate through a bunched field and sneak into the final four.

If they are to secure a playoff berth, they must overcome Sandgate, University and the Gold Coast in the remaining three rounds. Each of the powerhouse clubs sits above them on the ladder and they will need to come together and present a united front to prevail.

“At the moment we have one player standing up every game,” Bichel said.

“We need them to stand up altogether.

“If we can get them all standing up at the one time who knows what could happen.”

It was also a challenging weekend for second grade, which confronted a quality Sunshine Coast outfit that leads the league. Despite missing the mark with the ball slightly to leak 163 runs the Hornets were the first attack to take 10 wickets against the coast this season.

With the bat, they toiled hard to take the innings into the 30th over but were unable to survive under immense pressure. Ipswich Logan fell for 110 with 10 overs in the bank.

Bichel was pleased with the performances of Avril Bennett and Ayra Pal, while Bridget Peden impressed with the bat.

He said third-placed Ipswich Logan remained in contention but the result was a wake up call and the side would have a chance to regroup against cellar dweller Redlands this week.

“They showed glimpses of what they are capable of,” he said.