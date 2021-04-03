AN AMAZING video has emerged from Murray Island showing massive sharks literally beaching themselves to get their jaws around sardines schooling in the shallows.

Up to 20 sharks can be seen swimming over each other to snap up the sardines while fishers with handlines land rainbow runners on the beach.

It may seem like a rare natural phenomena only witnessed once in a blue moon but Murray Island local Philomena Nona reckons the feeding frenzy was a normal part of remote Torres Strait Island life.

Murray Island sharks in a sardine feeding frenzy have been captured on video literally swimming up onto the beach to get a feed.

"It happens most of the time, it's nothing new," she said.

"And the fish the guys were catching were rainbow runner. They use the sardines to catch them."

The tiny island in the eastern section of Torres Strait inhabited by the Melanesian Meriam people has a population of 450.

Ms Nona said when the sharks are feeding a good deal of people came to watch and catch a feed.

"It depends if you are on the beach. It always like that but that day there was a big school of fishes everywhere, but it's normal up here," she said.

The stay at home mum has lived on Murray Island her whole life and though she said it was common to see sharks come in so close there was a lot in the water earlier this week.

"There was too many to count, they were everywhere. My camera was all over the place," she said.

When asked if there was ever any fear about being attacked Ms Nona responded nonchalantly.

"They are no problem. They just come for the sardines and the fish come with them that hang around with the sharks," she said.

Originally published as 'Too many to count': Torres Strait predators caught in feeding frenzy