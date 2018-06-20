Tonnes of school holiday fun for Scenic Rim kids

There will be lots of great activities to keep your kids entertained these school holidays.

There will be lots of great activities to keep your kids entertained these school holidays. iStock

IF you are looking for ways to entertain the kids these school holidays, then look no further.

Here are a few of the activities which will be held at the region's libraries. To see the full program, drop into your nearest library.

Eat Local Week:

Celebrate this event with different food-based activities.

Parents and carers will need to be responsible for any food allergies or sensitivities.

Beaudesert Library

- Tuesday, July 3, 9.30am - Veggie stamping

Thursday, July 5, 9.30am - Food craft

Boonah Library

- Tuesday, July 3, 10am - Food craft

- Wednesday, July 4, 10am-12pm - Mini market day

- Friday, July 6 - Veggie stamping

Tamborine Mountain Library

- Wednesday, July 11 from 10am - Printmaking

Canungra Library

- Friday, July 13 - Printmaking

Yum: Kids can learn some new culinary skills at the Eat Local Week events at the region's libraries.

Mindful Meditation

Special guest Roushini will help kids to practice how to be kind to themselves and others, and give ideas on how they can express their thoughts and feeling in a positive way.

Suitable for children aged five and over. Bookings are essential.

Tamborine Mountain Library

- Friday, July 6, 10am-12pm

Canungra Library

- Friday, July 6, 1.30-3.30pm

Beaudesert Library

- Tuesday, June 10, 10am-12pm

Boonah Library

- Tuesday, July 10, 1.30-3.30pm

Art Smash Trash

Kids will be able to make their own journals which they can take home. They can be as creative as they like.

It is free to attend and suitable to kids aged 10 and over. Bookings are essential.

Tamborine Mountain

- Wednesday, July 4, 10am

Canungra Library

- Wednesday, July 4, 2pm

Beaudesert Library

- Thursday, July 12, 10am

Boonah Library

Friday, July 13, 10am.

Skate Jam

Try out some new skills!

Vonda Youngman Centre, Tamborine Mountain

- Monday, July 2, 1-4pm

Boonah Skate Park, Coronation Sports Grounds

Friday, July 6, 1-4pm.