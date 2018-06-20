Tonnes of school holiday fun for Scenic Rim kids
IF you are looking for ways to entertain the kids these school holidays, then look no further.
Here are a few of the activities which will be held at the region's libraries. To see the full program, drop into your nearest library.
Eat Local Week:
Celebrate this event with different food-based activities.
Parents and carers will need to be responsible for any food allergies or sensitivities.
Beaudesert Library
- Tuesday, July 3, 9.30am - Veggie stamping
Thursday, July 5, 9.30am - Food craft
Boonah Library
- Tuesday, July 3, 10am - Food craft
- Wednesday, July 4, 10am-12pm - Mini market day
- Friday, July 6 - Veggie stamping
Tamborine Mountain Library
- Wednesday, July 11 from 10am - Printmaking
Canungra Library
- Friday, July 13 - Printmaking
Mindful Meditation
Special guest Roushini will help kids to practice how to be kind to themselves and others, and give ideas on how they can express their thoughts and feeling in a positive way.
Suitable for children aged five and over. Bookings are essential.
Tamborine Mountain Library
- Friday, July 6, 10am-12pm
Canungra Library
- Friday, July 6, 1.30-3.30pm
Beaudesert Library
- Tuesday, June 10, 10am-12pm
Boonah Library
- Tuesday, July 10, 1.30-3.30pm
Art Smash Trash
Kids will be able to make their own journals which they can take home. They can be as creative as they like.
It is free to attend and suitable to kids aged 10 and over. Bookings are essential.
Tamborine Mountain
- Wednesday, July 4, 10am
Canungra Library
- Wednesday, July 4, 2pm
Beaudesert Library
- Thursday, July 12, 10am
Boonah Library
Friday, July 13, 10am.
Skate Jam
Try out some new skills!
Vonda Youngman Centre, Tamborine Mountain
- Monday, July 2, 1-4pm
Boonah Skate Park, Coronation Sports Grounds
Friday, July 6, 1-4pm.