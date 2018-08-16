Tonnes of hazardous waste dumped at Riverview

MORE than two tonnes of hazardous items were dumped with Ipswich City Council at its annual drop-off day.

The Household Chemical and Listed Items dumping day was held at the Riverview Recycling and Refuse Centre on June 30.

About 187 residents participated in the event, dumping 2.651 tonnes of hazardous household items - including 1.5 tonnes of gas bottles.

Twenty-five marine flares were also dumped.

The dump day cost the council about $11,000.

The next drop-off day is scheduled for June 29, 2019.