Tonight's session shapes future of council representation

RESIDENTS and prospective council candidates are expected to pack the North Ipswich Corporate Centre tonight to hear details about the region's proposed representation.

As the deadline looms on Ipswich City Council's Divisional Boundary Review, a public information session will be held from 6pm.

Administrator Greg Chemello will be joined by new Ipswich CEO David Farmer, Toowoomba mayor Paul Antonio, Lockyer Valley mayor Tanya Milligan and Shoalhaven (NSW) mayor Amanda Findley who will speak about their experiences with their model.

"The session will feature four guest speakers from relevant local government areas who will discuss the three models and will be available to answer your questions," Mr Chemello said.

"They will talk openly about the advantages and disadvantages of each model.

"I am sure residents will appreciate hearing first-hand how the models work as they consider what might work best for Ipswich going forward."

Residents have the rest of March to have their say: Do you want your councillors to be elected on a divisional basis or across the entirety of the Ipswich region?

More than 600 Ipswich residents have given feedback during the council's consultation.

Three options on divisional boundaries are up for consideration including: Undivided; divided, one councillor per division or; divided, two or three councillors across four to six divisions.

"All three models continue to receive strong support," Mr Chemello said.