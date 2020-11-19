Ton of jobs on menu as McDonald’s opens

McDonald's has opened a restaurant in Eden's Crossing on Thursday, 19 November, 2020.

McDonald's has opened a restaurant in Eden's Crossing on Thursday, 19 November, 2020.

GOOD news comes for job hunters as well as those just looking for fast food, with a new McDonald’s restaurant opening for business.

The fast food giant on Thursday opened at Eden’s Crossing on the corner of Mount Juillerat Dr and Sunbird Dr, Redbank Plains.

Promising to fill 100 roles at the new store, the new McDonald’s will employ staff across full-time, part-time and casual roles.

Vacancies span crew, management, barista and maintenance roles.

Prior to the opening of the new 24/7 restaurant, the closest McDonald’s to service the Redbank Plains area was at Bellbird Park.

Eden’s Crossing property developer Brendan Gore said there were already 300 families living in the new estate.

“We are delighted to welcome it,” Mr Gore said.

“For more than 300 families already living here, the opening of McDonald’s is an exciting addition to the neighbourhood and provides another local convenience for the estimated 1,200 future residents.”

The restaurant has been fitted with modern décor and features a McCafé, a dual lane drive-

through and a play area.

A delivery service is available, meaning hungry customers won’t have to leave the house and can order food directly to their door.

It will also incorporate solar panels on the roof, which will help power the restaurant.

To apply for a role with McDonald’s Eden’s Crossing, head to the McDonald’s career website.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.