Tom's spreading a message of hope through his music

AWARD-WINNING artist Tom Curtain is bringing his unique brand of Aussie outback inspired entertainment to the Ipswich region.

Accompanied by his horses, dogs and original music, the singer-songwriter is taking Katherine Outback Experience on the road, and will visit Aratula this Sunday, January 6.

Tom is a horse and dog trainer and an all-round entertainer and loves to make audiences smile with his family-friendly performances.

"Many of these communities are in drought and need something to look forward to, to make them smile and allow them to forget about their worries for a couple of hours,” Mr Curtain said.

"We have made every effort to ensure the shows are affordable, particularly for families and we have been overwhelmed by the level of support from communities and councils wanting us to come to their towns.”

Mr Curtain said the combination of horses, dogs and live music made for a positive family atmosphere at his shows.

He said he hoped to inspire by sharing his knowledge and experience in animal training.

It's not all about fun and games, though; the Katherine Golden Guitar winner has a serious message.

Through his close relationship with the parents of Amy "Dolly” Everett, Mr Curtain was inspired to write "Speak Up”, following the teenager's sudden death after being relentlessly bullied. He released the single with fellow Golden Guitar winner, Sara Storer, raising money and awareness for Dolly's Dream.

The hit song reached No. 1 on the iTunes Country Music Chart. Tom will tour schools and communities as part of his national Speak Up Tour early this year to promote the message behind the song and encourage people to speak up against bullying.

"We have had an amazing response from schools already wanting to be involved,” Mr Curtain said.

"I will be sharing my story of growing up in drought on our family farm, and the challenges we have experienced in getting to where we are today, together with the Speak Up message on behalf of Dolly's Dream. We hope to inspire students that anything is possible with the right mindset and hard work, together with being good people.”

Each show on the tour will include a one-hour outback horse and dog show, followed by an hour of live music from Tom.

Sunday, January 6 at 4pm Aratula Hotel Motel, 6841 Cunningham Highway, Aratula, QLD