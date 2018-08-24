Menu
REMEMBERED: Carol Toms fought to have the pedestrian bridge at Toogoolawah retained - now it's been named in her honour.
News

Toms' bubble bridge honour

24th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

A PEDESTRIAN bridge at Toogoolawah has been named in honour of a former councillor who fought to have the bridge retained for pedestrian safety.

Somerset Regional Council decided to name the pedestrian bridge (also referred to as the bubble bridge) that links Toogoolawah State High School to the township, in honour of Carol Toms.

Somerset Deputy Mayor Dan Hall said Mrs Toms was an Esk Shire councillor and it was during this time she campaigned to have the dilapidated bridge retained and restored for pedestrian use.

"Mrs Toms was strongly against the bridge being removed and in the interests of child safety she fought to retain the bridge as a pedestrian bridge,” Cr Hall said.

"Mrs Toms has dedicated much of her life to assisting the community and helping out wherever possible so council felt it fitting to name this bridge in her honour.”

carol toms pedestrian safety toogoolawah
