READY: Deebing Heights State School Prep A.
News

Tomorrow is Prep Day!

26th Mar 2019 1:00 PM
IF you haven't reserved your copy of tomorrow's paper then today is the day to make sure you don't miss out!

Free with tomorrow's Queensland Times is our most popular feature of the year, where we feature every single one of our 4137 prep students in the special keepsake My First Year.

QT photographers Rob Williams and Cordell Richardson spent February on the road, travelling hundreds of kilometres to areas including Ipswich, Lockyer and Boonah.

Every school is represented in the area, even the smaller schools like Mt Marrow, Warrill View and even new establishment Spring Mountain State School, which opened only months ago. The Preps there hold a special place in history as the first students to start at the new school.

We think My First Year 2019 is the biggest and best yet. Our hard-working editor and photographers had to get all the pupils' photos, and names then assemble them in some kind of order. It's a huge task.

If you haven't reserved your copy, do it now at your nearest newsagent to ensure you don't miss out for this special keepsake to be treasured for years to come, and dug out at birthday parties.

Reserve your copy of My First Year 2019, out tomorrow.

