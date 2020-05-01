Tommy’s terrific track time

DOGWATCH

THE card was all about Tommy Tzouvelis and his extremely promising Fernando Bale/Off And On litter who took charge from the start.

Lean Burn and Pacino broke their maidens in races one and two on Tuesday, before On and Off was his fifth grade winner in race seven. All three wins had a striking resemblance.

Lean Burn started her career in the Vince Curry heats but wasn’t able to progress.

She’s since been spelled a couple of times and came into Tuesday’s maiden off a 35 day hiatus that had her primed to win.

The race was over shortly after it started. She led for fun from box two, putting four lengths on the field in the blink of an eye en route to the time of the day 25.17 and a big future.

Greyhound Pacino. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

She left her brother Pacino a hard act to follow as he also donned the checks for race two.

He did his best impression finding the lead early. Despite getting a little tired late, he was still a six-length winner.

Brother On and Off has shone brightest out of the gun litter so far.

After Tuesday’s fifth grade victory, he improved his record to three wins and a second from four starts. His third win never in doubt from the red rug.

Greyhound On And Off. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Remarkably Tzouvelis had already seen Off Break win on Tuesday. That was another brother from the litter, making it a clean sweep four from four for the week.

Torpedo run

JAYVILLE Torpedo had been a tease for Phil Shaxson since the dog came to his kennels from Victoria.

Five placings from 10 starts over the 431 metres showed he had the ability to put it all together but he was yet to run that perfect race.

There was plenty of pressure on the Lockyer Valley trainer to find that elusive win as the dog held an unenviable strike rate of one from 28. But he doubled his win tally in sharp time last Friday using the rail from box one to slide through and race away in 25.28 by over eight lengths.

The dog only turned two in January. Despite his low win percentage, he has been in the placings 15 times, explaining his $2.80 favourites price tag.

A win should do his confidence the world of good.

His only vice over the sprint trip is he has a habit of stepping slightly slow. However, the way he ran away from them, Shaxson will hopefully be enjoying another win in the fifth grade final on Friday.

Snow’s hot double

CORNUBIA trainer Ned Snow saw two promising types salute on last Friday’s card.

Go Lou Go was the first to show out, winning his fifth grade heat in race five.

Pre Cruise secured the double in race eight, the fifth grade final.

Go Lou Go continued to pad his stats bringing up with number five at start 10, a brilliant 50 percent strike rate. He did it against the odds as well, saluting at $9 as he hurtled out of a tricky draw in box five to lead the highly fancied Farmor Bundys.

Farmor Bundys closed at $1.65 at the jump off the back of 16.97 and 16.84 wins to begin his career over the 288 sprints where he showed tremendous early toe.

The shoe was on the other foot in this contest though. Go Lou Go was clearly first out and with experience over the trip got away to win by three and a half lengths at the finish.

He looks a big chance in his next assignment race eight on Friday where he gets the coveted red rug. If he can jump in similar fashion, he’ll be very tough to beat.

Pre Cruise similarly was not strong in the market going around at $8.50 in her fifth grade final. She took a leaf out of the kennel mates book, clearly first out of the boxes.

Despite being challenged by Spring Halo from the in-form Byers kennel, held on for a gutsy win.

The two-year-old has found another level her past four starts. The two wins and two seconds indicate a coming of age for the bitch after a slow start to her career.

Magnificent Marseille

UP and coming trainer Calum Anderson scored the most impressive training win of his young career when Marseille trounced her competition is last Saturday’s 520 metre maiden, a sizzling 30.43 winner by over 11 lengths.

Anderson has always been bullish about the daughter of Kinloch Brae and Embellish. However, until Saturday, Marseille had been luckless drawing boxes six, seven and eight in her past three starts and having to overcome the squeeze in box five on Saturday.

She’d been crying out for clean running in her previous starts storming home for second behind Noel Evans Werina Express in the Dave Brett Memorial Final.

On Saturday, the race was over at the first turn when she got out of the boxes cleanly driving to the lead at the post the first time around and the gap continued to widen the further they went.

Blondie rises

BARRY Kitchener capped another successful three-win week for the kennel with budding stayer Zipping Blondie pulling out another miraculous last to first win over the 630 metres on Saturday night.

Kitchener never expected the product of Zulu Zeus and Zipping Abby to be a speed machine out of the boxes. However, she is the extreme opposite regularly dropping to the tail past the post the first time around before charging late.

She often leaves her run a little too late and has run plenty of eye-catching placings. However, she arrived just in time on Saturday night, storming past a gallant Logan Belle in the last few strides.