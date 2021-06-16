Tommy’s Roosters connection keeps him motivated

AS he focuses on helping Ipswich State High secure their first Langer Cup win this year, highly touted hooker Tommy Luhrman has plenty to motivate him.

He has a Development Contract with the Sydney Roosters, eager to play for the NRL club after his father John lined up for them in 1996-97.

Like many schoolboy footballers at the moment, Tommy is also being inspired by the deeds of current Roosters talent Sam Walker.

"Another Ipswich boy doing good so that's good,'' Tommy said, having seen Walker play during his time at Norths Tigers.

Teenage halfback sensation Walker has shown what can be achieved with hard work and a willingness to learn while showcasing his skills.

Tommy's dad played at lock or in the second row when in the Roosters system.

The current year 12 student wants to make an impact at hooker having already attended some Roosters camps and played in a pre-season trial against the Bulldogs in Sydney.

"I want to move down there at the end of this year and just play good footy for school,'' he said.

That includes developing his potential with Ipswich State High's dedicated coaching team.

"It's tackling and being involved in the middle,'' Tommy said when asked what he enjoys most about his hooking role and learning in the Langer Cup series.

"It's really tough footy and every game is going to be harder than the last one.''

Tommy is coming off a tremendous finish in the 2020 Langer Cup competition, where he scored a hat-trick against Marsden to revive Ipswich's quest to play finals football.

He dashed through to score Ipswich State High's first try in their opening game against Palm Beach Currumbin this year.

"We were playing good in that game but unfortunately in the second half we let it slip,'' he said.

Tommy terrific

Ipswich State High head coach Josh Bretherton has a high opinion of the exciting prospect.

"He is very, very talented young footballer,'' Bretherton said.

"When he finishes high school, he is playing for his jersey extension if he wants to get his next contract.''

Luhrman has been in the highly regarded Ipswich State High rugby league program since year 7.

"It's really good,'' he said of the all-round development focus at the school.

"It's not just the footy side. It's the school side, making sure you're good in classes so you can play footy.''

Ipswich State High's latest Langer Cup and Walters Cup games at Southport are being livestreamed on the QT web page from 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Enjoying camping, fishing and other outdoor activities, Luhrman has also previously played in representative sides like the Ipswich Diggers and Met West.

He has played junior footy with Norths Tigers while furthering his skills at Ipswich State High.

The way Luhrman finished last year's Langer Cup season was encouraging.

"He had a tremendous run for someone so young, which is super exciting,'' the coach said.

"He'll play hooker again and be a really important part of our Cup going forward.''

Preparing for Ipswich State High's first away game against Keebra Park on Wednesday, Bretherton has made five changes.

Kulu Baruani comes in on the wing replacing Damien Burrows who injured his shoulder making a try-saving tackle against Marsden last week.

Another Langer Cup Reserve Grade player Alec Leota joins the top team in the centres.

Tyrese Weatherby is also being promoted to play hooker off the bench. He's been one of the Langer Cup Reserve Grade players who impressed in his side's two draws so far.

Prop Richard Mala returns from illness to provide some additional strength up the middle.

Ariki Wallace is the other key change, coming into the top side as a utility.

Rene Bagon has moved into the starting side, having been on the bench in the first two games.

Bretherton wanted some added punch after consecutive losses to Palm Beach Currumbin and Marsden State High.

"It doesn't get any easier. It's been a tough start,'' Bretherton said.

"It's about effort.

"We put together a decent half to start against Palm Beach. We put together a good second half last week.

"But what we haven't done is actually put two decent halves together so that will be our goal this week.''

With plenty of points being conceded across the competition, Bretherton said his side could only focus on what it needs to tighten up defensively.

"That's something that we need to do better and there's certainly been at least two big periods - one in each game - so far where we haven't been at a standard that we wanted.''

Ipswich's Langer Cup, Langer Cup Reserves and Walters Cup (year 10) players will travel by bus to Southport for Wednesday's games, again being livestreamed.

Game day

Ipswich State High matches against Keebra Park being livestreamed on Wednesday from Southport

3.30pm: Langer Cup Reserves

4.30pm: Walters Cup

5.30pm: Langer Cup