Tommy Lee ‘wants restraining order on son’

Motley Crue band member Tommy Lee has denied he is an alcoholic. Picture: Supplied

FORMER Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee has shut down his social media accounts and is reportedly considering a restraining order on his 21-year-old son, Brandon.

Lee posted a picture of a bloodied lip on social media yesterday saying Brandon punched him in the face while he was in bed.

TMZ reports that the 55-year-old was going to withdraw a police report filed if his son apologised.

However, Brandon issued a statement to People magazine saying the incident happened because his dad is an alcoholic. Claims which Lee denies.

"I'm devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father's alcoholism,' Brandon said in a statement. "I've worked tirelessly organising an intervention and it's incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. I wanted my dad's hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out."

"I have and will continue to co-operate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy," the statement concluded.

Lee took to Twitter and denied Brandon's claims while tweeting a response to the article.

"LMAAAO!!!! I'm happier than I've been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I'm f***in retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ f***in years I deserve it,' he tweeted. "You didn't arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur a**!!"

Lee then tweeted that he was over social media.

"See ya later social media! Can't read anymore liesss," he tweeted.

Brandon said the fight started when he defended his mother, Pamela Anderson, over comments Lee made on Twitter about her interview with Piers Morgan.

In that interview, Anderson recalled Lee's 1998 arrest for spousal battery, for which he pleaded no contest and spent six months in prison.

Lee tweeted: "Think she'd find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s*** but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention. Signed, 'The Abuser' (who she texts everyday & asks for me back)."

Lee alleged that Brandon busted into his room while he was in bed with his fiance and assaulted him.

"I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT'S the truth," he said/

Lee was also married to actress Heather Locklear from 1986 through 1993, and Elaine Bergen from 1984 through 1985.

He is now engaged to Vine star Brittany Furlan.

