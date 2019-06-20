Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Open Tennis
Australian Open Tennis
Crime

Tomic’s dad no show in Court

by Lea Emery
20th Jun 2019 2:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Bernard Tomic's father was a no show in court on the Gold Coast this morning.

John Tomic, who is legally known as Ivica Tomic, is accused of being caught above the legal alcohol limit on Ferry Rd, Southport when he was returning home from the Sea Fire fireworks competition earlier this month.

Tomic failed to show in court this morning. Photo Supplied Udowenko, Toula
Tomic failed to show in court this morning. Photo Supplied Udowenko, Toula

He was supposed to appear in Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

But he did not show.

Magistrate Dermot Kehoe gave Tomic a second chance to turn up to court.

He ordered the warrant remain on file until July 11.

If Tomic does not appear in court on July 11 the warrant will be issued ordering his arrest.

bernard tomic queensland courts

Top Stories

    Drivers urged to shun big brand servos with high prices

    premium_icon Drivers urged to shun big brand servos with high prices

    Money While independent retailers and some Caltex stores are selling for as low as 123.9c/L.

    • 20th Jun 2019 2:30 PM
    Police raid on affluent suburb cracks sophisticated cartel

    premium_icon Police raid on affluent suburb cracks sophisticated cartel

    Breaking Police found almost 200g of ice and five motorbikes.

    115 townhouses destined for popular Ipswich suburb

    premium_icon 115 townhouses destined for popular Ipswich suburb

    Property A demand for higher density living in Ipswich is evident.

    Maroons suffer huge scare as star goes down

    premium_icon Maroons suffer huge scare as star goes down

    Rugby League The captain could be in doubt for Friday's match