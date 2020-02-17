Menu
Things aren’t going well on court for Bernard Tomic.
Tennis

Tomic torment continues in shocking loss

17th Feb 2020 9:32 AM
Polarising Aussie tennis star Bernard Tomic has added to his recent horror run on the court, going down 6-2 6-0 to Ernests Gulbis in Florida for the Delray Beach Open qualifiers.

 

The 27-year-old was humbled by the former world No. 10 in just 53 minutes, which was surprisingly still the second longest match the Queenslander has played out of his last five.

 

Tomic scored just three points in the second set, which lasted just 27 rallies as Gulbis sliced through to three quick breaks.

 

The loss came shortly after Tomic suffered the second-fastest defeat of his career in New York last week, losing to Japan's Go Soeda in straight sets.

 

Soeda only needed 39 minutes to topple the Australian in the New York Open qualifier, breaking Tomic five times to win 6-2 6-1.

 

The final salt-rub for Tomic was the fact Soeda has never reached the third round of a Grand Slam tournament in his 17-year career.

 

Tomic, once pinned as one of the future greats in Aussie tennis, has fallen into a spiral in recent years, with his ranking falling from 17th in 2016 to 193 in 2020.

