Tomb Raider star stabbed at fan event

23rd Jul 2019 12:00 AM

A WELL-known Hong Kong actor has suffered a deep gash to his abdomen and a hand injury after a knife-wielding suspect attacked him onstage at a promotional event in China, according to a report.

Simon Yam Tat-wah, 64, who appeared in the 2003 Hollywood film, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life, starring Angelina Jolie, is now recovering after medical treatment and returning to Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post reported.

The suspect, a 53-year-old man identified only by the surname Chen, was reportedly apprehended at the scene.

Authorities said he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to the report.

 

Simon Yam at the Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong. Picture: AP Photo/Vincent Yu
The attack reportedly occurred as Yam was onstage, handing out gifts to guests at the opening of a building materials store in Guangdong province.

Yam's management company planned to take legal action against the suspect, the report said.

 

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission

movie simon yam tat-wah stabbing tomb raider

