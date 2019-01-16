Tomahawk wielded in teens' alleged restaurant robbery

TWO alleged tomahawk-wielding teenagers have been charged after a cash register was stolen from a restaurant at Raceview.

It is alleged about 8.50pm on Tuesday two males approached a restaurant on Raceview St, before one produced a tomahawk and went inside, demanding money.

The male then allegedly went around the counter and removed the till from the cash register.

The pair then both fled the scene on foot.

Queensland Police attended and, a short time later, located a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man nearby, as well as the stolen till.

They were arrested and have both been charged with one count each of going armed so as to cause fear, enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence and stealing.

The 18-year-old Newtown man is due to appear in court this morning.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.