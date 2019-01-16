Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Tomahawk wielded in teens' alleged restaurant robbery

Hayden Johnson
by
16th Jan 2019 9:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO alleged tomahawk-wielding teenagers have been charged after a cash register was stolen from a restaurant at Raceview.

It is alleged about 8.50pm on Tuesday two males approached a restaurant on Raceview St, before one produced a tomahawk and went inside, demanding money.

The male then allegedly went around the counter and removed the till from the cash register.

The pair then both fled the scene on foot.

Queensland Police attended and, a short time later, located a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man nearby, as well as the stolen till.

They were arrested and have both been charged with one count each of going armed so as to cause fear, enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence and stealing.

The 18-year-old Newtown man is due to appear in court this morning.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

queensland police raceview robbery tomahawk
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Vile rapist Fardon a free man

    premium_icon Vile rapist Fardon a free man

    Crime Queensland’s most notorious sex-offender Robert John Fardon is walking the streets a free man after a last-ditch bid to stop him living unsupervised failed.

    • 16th Jan 2019 9:16 AM
    Aldi, school, auto shops and cafe to open at go-to precinct

    premium_icon Aldi, school, auto shops and cafe to open at go-to precinct

    Business Residential and commercial operations to expand

    Claims new use for old Villa Maria 'will increase crime'

    premium_icon Claims new use for old Villa Maria 'will increase crime'

    Environment The old Villa Maria has been purchased with a plan to redevelop it

    Councillors' legal fight drawn out as talks break down

    premium_icon Councillors' legal fight drawn out as talks break down

    Council News Efforts for councillors to be compensated could drag on for months