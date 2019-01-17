Menu
Tomahawk accused bailed in court, declares he's innocent

Ross Irby
by
17th Jan 2019 3:29 PM
ACCUSED of taking part in a restaurant robbery where a tomahawk was wielded, 18-year-old Kaylan Baker says he is innocent.

However, prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said police opposed his bail application before an Ipswich court.

It was also revealed that the offenders wore masks.

Baker, 18, from Newtown, appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court charged with entering premises with intent at Raceview on Tuesday, January 15; going armed so as to cause fear; and stealing.

Reading the written bail objection, magistrate Tracy Mossop said police were alleging two people walked into the venue and one was bashing a tomahawk on the counter.

She said there was nothing in the facts to say it was Baker and she would have to make inferences in favour of the applicant.

Legal Aid lawyer Bill Siganto said there was no evidence before the court that identifies Baker as being a principal offender.

"He intends to contest the charges," Mr Siganto said.

In his bail application, Mr Siganto said it would be unjust in the circumstances not to give the house painter bail.

His grandfather would fund a lawyer for him.

Sgt Molinaro said police had spoken to the victims and to a female witness who waiting for her order.

"The witness says a tall male entered wearing a face mask. The shorter male stayed (at the door)," she said.

"The male ran into the store held a tomahawk yelling we need money, now."

Sgt Molinaro said it was not in the public interest to have someone accused of such behaviour out in the community.

Police sought daily reporting and a curfew.

Ms Mossop said she found any potential risk to the community can be managed by bail conditions.

Baker was granted bail to live with his mother.

He has a curfew to be home between 8pm and 7am, and must report to Ipswich police every Friday.

Ms Mossop warned Baker that he is on serious charges and if he breached his bail conditions than any chance of further bail was slim.

His matter was adjourned to February 13.

