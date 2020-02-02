Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Tom Hanks drops in on Gold Coast eatery

by Sophie Chirgwin
2nd Feb 2020 6:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOM Hanks is doing plenty of exploring while calling Australia home.

 

The Hollywood superstar made a visit to a restaurant in rural NSW in his down time while waiting to film the new Elvis biopic.

Tom Hanks was snapped with Riccardo from Mavis’ Kitchen & Cabins at Mount Warning.
Tom Hanks was snapped with Riccardo from Mavis’ Kitchen & Cabins at Mount Warning.

Hanks, a two-time Academy Award winner, on Sunday dined at Mavis' Kitchen & Cabins at Mount Warning.

TOM HANKS SPOTTED ON THE GOLD COAST

The 63-year-old posed for a picture with the manager.

"We are lucky to have lots of important guests," the caption on the restaurant's social media read.

"But we rarely have someone more famous than our Main man and manager Riccardo."

Hanks has extra time on his hands before filming the Elvis movie on the Gold Coast, directed by Aussie filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, as recent flooding delayed the production.

The Courier-Mail previously reported that while cameras were scheduled to roll this month, a spokesperson for the production said the rain event caused a "slight delay by just over a week".

Filming is understood to have been pushed out to the first week of March.

More Stories

Show More
celebrity editors picks filming queensland tom hanks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former Australia’s Got Talent star opens own vocal academy

        premium_icon Former Australia’s Got Talent star opens own vocal academy

        News The Ipswich local is now training the next generation of performers.

        Candidates lodge thousands in election expenditure

        premium_icon Candidates lodge thousands in election expenditure

        News Council candidates only have two more days to lodge their transitional returns on...

        Embers & Twine and The Soul Cauldron are magic in new shop

        premium_icon Embers & Twine and The Soul Cauldron are magic in new shop

        News Two Ipswich stores have merged together into one space to keep their businesses...

        Vic’s tip to stay sprightly

        premium_icon Vic’s tip to stay sprightly

        News A life dedicated to boxing, cycling and staying active could be the secret to being...