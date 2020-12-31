Tom Hanks’ atrocious haircut revealed

The actor has hesitantly shown off his “horrible” hairstyle for the upcoming Baz Luhrmann biopic about Elvis Presley.

Tom Hanks has been in Australia filming a new Baz Luhrmann biopic about Elvis Presley.

However, one of the requirements to be in the movie was for Hanks to get a truly "horrible" haircut.

The 64-year-old actor showed off his new look during an interview on The Graham Norton Show, with the Oscar winner removing his hat to let everyone see his semi-bald head.

"Let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to portray Colonel Tom Parker," he said before taking his hat off. "Can you see that? Look at that thing," he said. "I just scared the children, I want to apologise."

The actor has had to shave his head into this horrible haircut for the role. Picture: Supplied

"What I really wanna do is just have a little tuft of hair right here and then a big beard - but then everybody would think I'm Graham Norton," he said, making fun of the television host.

It was in September when Hanks returned to Australia to continue filming the biopic.

It was halted when he contracted COVID-19, shutting down production in March.

Tom Hanks has been working in Australia for the new Elvis biopic. Picture: Supplied

Both Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were hospitalised when they got the virus, recovering in quarantine in Australia before they flew home to Los Angeles.

"Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else," he wrote on Instagram in March.

Instagram image of Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks while they are in hospital with coronavirus.

"There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one day at a time," he continued. "There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx."

Last month, the Australian director Baz Luhrmann released a statement about getting back to work on the film.

"We're back to, as Elvis liked to say, 'taking care of business!'" he said. "It is a real privilege in this unprecedented global moment that Tom Hanks has been able to return to Australia."

The movie will also star US actor Austin Butler in the titular role.

