Tom ‘bans’ Nicole from son’s wedding

LOS ANGELES, CA — SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Nicole Kidman accepts Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for 'Big Little Lies' onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

TOM Cruise has 'banned ex-wife Nicole Kidman from their 24-year-old son's wedding', it has been reported.

Connor Cruise is set to marry his Italian girlfriend Silvia in a Scientologist ceremony, and the Hollywood actor is said to have demanded that actress Nicole isn't at the nuptials.

Connor Cruise followed his Dad’s instructions to not invite Nicole to the nuptials. Picture: Getty

A source told RadarOnline: "Tom is behind this and what he wants is as good as law.

"Tom made the call and Connor followed."

The Sun reported that the insider went on to claim that Connor "worships the ground his father walks on" so wouldn't dream of going against the 56-year-old star's wishes.

Nicole and Tom married in 1990 and adopted both Connor and a girl, Isabella, now 26, together.

Happier times: Nicole and Tom with Connor and Isabella in 1996. Picture: AFP

However, when they split in 2001 Tom retained custody of the children, with it being reported at the time that both were devout Scientologists and had chosen to stay with their father.

The insider reportedly told Radar, "First, Tom would never even consider inviting Nicole to Connor's wedding because she's considered a 'suppressive person' by the church - and, second, he doesn't want her there."

At the premiere of "Eyes Wide Shut" in 1999.

Nicole is said to blame the religion for ruining her marriage as well as her relationship with her two children, previously missing Isabella's wedding to husband Max Parker in 2015.

She also sparked controversy last January when she thanked her two children with Keith Urban, 10-year-old Sunday and eight-year-old Faith, after winning a Golden Globe for her performance in Big Little Lies - but seemingly snubbed her two adopted children.

Connor and Isabella in London both chose to follow Scientology. Picture: Instagram

However, in an interview with Who magazine last year, Nicole implied that she doesn't have a rift with Isabella - who earlier this week said Scientology saved her life - and Connor.

She told the publication at the time: "I'm very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships.

"They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them."

Nicole is notoriously private when it comes to protecting her family. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, Connor's wife-to-be is said to have been dubbed the "Scientology Princess" and is a dedicated follower of the religion - as are her family.

Sources claimed that Tom "adores" his future daughter-in-law, and is pleased that his son will be settling down with a Scientologist.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.