Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
eXtra

Tom Brady’s public sin and footy win

22nd Apr 2020 6:18 AM

Rob Gronkowski has come out of retirement and been traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to reunite with former New England teammate Tom Brady, on a day which saw Brady publicly humiliated at his new home.

The Buccaneers will reportedly send a fourth-round pick to the Patriots, who will send back a seventh-rounder with Gronkowski, who must pass a physical to complete the deal.

NFL Network reported Gronkowski, who turns 31 in May, has been putting on weight for a return to football, after spending the 2019 season retired. Gronkowski, had one year and $US10 million remaining on his contract when he retired, so the Patriots still held his rights.

He has been performing in the WWE recently, including winning the 24/7 title at WrestleMania 36 earlier this month.

 

Gronkowski suggested in a video with Andy Cohen published Monday that there was a possibility of teaming up in Tampa Bay with Brady, who signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent in March.

"I'm feeling good right now, I'm happy where I'm at," Gronkowski said of retirement.

"You just never know, man. You never know. I'm not totally done." Gronkowski said in November that he wouldn't say he was "never coming back," suggesting he could return to the league after a year or two away. A five-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro, Gronkowski totalled 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns across nine seasons for the Patriots from 2010-18.

He had 47 catches for 682 yards and three scores in 13 games in 2018, battling a few nagging injuries.

 

BRADY BOOTED OUT OF TAMPA BAY PARK

 

A city staff member had to ask new Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady to leave a closed public park where he was working out, according to the city's mayor. "A lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren't in there with contact sports and things," mayor Jane Castor said in a virtual news conference.

 

 

 

 

 

"(A worker) saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. She went over to tell him that it was closed, and it was Tom Brady.

"So, there you go. He has been sighted." The city of Tampa later clarified in a tweet that Brady had been "sighted," not "cited." The city's parks remain closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We are excited to welcome Tom & everyone back to all of our parks once we have punted COVID-19 downfield!" the account wrote.

Originally published as Tom Brady's public sin and footy win

american football coronavirus nfl rob gronkowski tampa bay buccaneers tom brady

