Tom and Billy make the perfect couple

Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Tom Burlinson and company in a scene from the new Australian production of Chicago the Musical. Jeff Busby

IT is one of the most iconic shows in the world and for the latest version of Chicago touring the country, who better to hire for one of the lead roles than an Aussie icon?

NIDA graduate Tom Burlinson shot to fame when The Man from Snowy River hit cinemas in 1982, and he's been working hard ever since.

In recent years, he's toured Australia and the world performing the songs of Frank Sinatra to critical and popular acclaim.

So when Tom was asked by the producers of Chicago if he'd be keen to take the role of Billy Flynn in the Sydney and Brisbane seasons, he had to think about it.

"I only thought about it for a couple of seconds before I said yes,” Tom said from Sydney where the show is in full swing before heading to Brisbane in November. "I've known the producer, John Frost, for many years, right back to the days when he recommended me to Mel Brooks for The Producers.

"I'd seen the show in the '80s, and the '90s, then the movie. I've seen Terry Donovan and Craig McLachlan play the part, so I knew the role and it wasn't a hard decision to play Billy Flynn.”

Originally performed on Broadway in 1975, Chicago was choreographed by stage legend Bob Fosse and his influence is all over the show to this day.

"This version of the show was created in 1996, as a tribute to Bob Fosse,” Tom said. "It was a presentation, not really a full show, with a band, and no set or costume changes.

"It was such a success that it became the Chicago we know today, and the director and choreographer, along with the musical director, travel all over the world teaching this show, along with the concept, to casts in different countries.

"They know Chicago intimately. They respect the show and they command that respect from the cast...that was made evident early on during the rehearsal period. It's a fast show, an energetic show, and a very precise show.”

The show was turned into an Oscar-winning movie in 2002, earning 12 nominations and six wins, creating an entirely new fan base reflected in a wide-ranging audience age.

"The first thing that the choreographer said to the cast on day one of rehearsals was 'This is not the movie',” Tom said. "Yes, the movie worked, but this show is its own entity, and works in its own way, because it's live and it's happening there right in front of you. We as a cast have to stay ahead of the audience, and it's a show that just keeps moving, keeps moving all the time.

"You need lots of energy, especially when you're doing it twice a day in some cases, so I'm just glad Billy Flynn doesn't have to do too much dancing. You need a big reserve of energy to do Chicago.”

Working alongside fellow headliners Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Casey Donovan, Burlinson admits he is enjoying himself in his role as the flashy lawyer.

"This is good for me,” he said. "I developed the musical side of things in my career fairly late, but for the last 20 years it's been my main source of employment, and here I get to act a role...a good character role. What Billy presents, to quote him, is 'things are always not what they appear to be' and he's a smart guy who doesn't mind manipulating people to get his way. There's a lot there that is challenging, and I get to sing these terrific numbers, plus a bit of... not what I call dancing, but moving to music.

"I am really enjoying myself. It's a great show, and everybody involved is getting on well and audiences are really responding to it. So yes, I am having fun.”

Chicago is at QPAC from November 2.