Latu kicked out of Wallabies camp

TOLU Latu has been booted out of the Wallabies' World Cup training camp in Brisbane after it was revealed he had been arrested and charged with drink driving.

Already warned about his behaviour after a string of on-field bran snaps, Latu had been selected to take part in the three-day camp starting Sunday but was instead ordered to fly home after the Integrity Unit opened an investigation into the latest matter.

"Wallabies and Waratahs hooker Tolu Latu has today returned to Sydney and will not participate in the national training camp in Brisbane," Rugby Australia said in a statement.

"Latu will meet with Rugby Australia's Integrity Unit as well as New South Wales Rugby CEO Andrew Hore on Monday."

It is understood that the decision to exclude him from the camp was made by head coach Michael Cheika, who has always taken a firm stand against players falling out of line.

Cheika has always been willing to give players a second chance but Latu, capped 12 times by the Wallabies, already has a long history of ill-discipline on the field, so will struggle to resurrect his international career.

The Integrity Unit could charge Latu with breaching the sport's strict code of conduct but still needs to talk to NSW police about the matter, which only came to light after it was revealed on Sunday he was found slumped behind the wheel in Sydney in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Former Waratahs teammates (L-R) Tolu Latu and Israel Folau. Picture: AAP Image/Peter Rae

It is understood when police stirred him from his sleep, Latu recorded an alcohol reading of 0.135, almost three times above the limit, and was also driving on a suspended licence, which police sources say he had been warned about before. Latu will front Downing Centre Local Court on June 6.

Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle, who is in Ireland for this week's World Rugby council meeting, has been notified about the incident, which could not have come at a worse time for the sport, which is still reeling from the bitter fallout that led to the sacking of Israel Folau.

While unable to comment on the case while it's under investigation, Waratahs officials were visibly annoyed that Latu did not tell anyone about his arrest, leaving red-faced team members scrambling to find answers just hours before the kick-off to Saturday night's Super Rugby clash with Queensland.

"I was pretty disappointed to only learn of it so close to the game," head coach Daryl Gibson said.

"That's the disappointing aspect as a coach. I'm sure there's a number of things that he needs to say to the team."