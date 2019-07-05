Toll roads too expensive and change is needed

RACQ has slammed Transurban, urging them to reconsider the way they charge for tolls.

THE RACQ has slammed Transurban and urged them to offer drivers incentives and bundling options to get them to use tolls and ease the south east's traffic woes.

New research undertaken by RACQ found more than 80 percent of people surveyed said the price of tolled roads was too high, and 77 percent said they would be more likely to use them if they got a better deal.

RACQ head of public policy Rebecca Michael said it was clear some toll roads were not having the impact they had been designed to achieve which was to reduce congestion.

"We know congestion is only getting worse in the south east and these toll roads were put in place to provide an alternative for drivers to escape that grid lock,” she said.

"The reality is drivers just aren't seeing the value in taking some toll roads. It can be as much as $5.56 to drive through a toll tunnel and motorists tell us the price is too high and is just not worth the time saving.

"We have high quality toll roads available to help get Queenslanders to where they want to go, faster and it would benefit motorists, the transport network and the broader community if they were being adequately used.”

Dr Michael said toll operators should offer better pricing and incentives to not only boost patronage, but get drivers using high standard, safer roads.

"We'd like to see Transurban start rewarding and encouraging motorists to use toll roads, particularly those that are under-utilised and where currently drivers just don't see the value,” she said.

"Our research shows south east Queenslanders want incentives like return trip discounts and off-peak discounts - that's what's going to get them off the standard roads and into newer and safer tunnels and toll roads.”