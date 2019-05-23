Toilet paper request leads to violent bashing

Defence lawyer Campbell MacCallum with Alex Ian Rowe, 23, outside the Southport Magistrates Court. Picture: Annie Perets

A man hid in the female bathroom of a Gold Coast nightclub before bashing a woman who yelled out for toilet paper, a court was told.

Alex Ian Rowe threw a "flurry of punches" at the 18-year-old New Zealand tourist, causing a black eye and a split lip, among other facial injuries.

Rowe, 23, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court was told Rowe was in a cubicle with his girlfriend on February 11 last year when the next-door occupant asked for toilet paper.

Police prosecutor Caitlin Usher said Rowe's girlfriend told the victim to "get (expletive)".

The victim then stood outside the pair's cubicle daring the woman to say those words "to her face", but instead was greeted with a muscular man who launched into an attack.

The bashed woman made a getaway from the toilets after striking Rowe's genitals.

Security staff were alerted and an ambulance was called. The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for bruising and lacerations.

Defence lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, said Rowe interpreted the victim's remarks as an invitation to fight.

Rowe, an employee of a carpentry business, was in the cubicle because he was comforting his upset girlfriend, the court was told.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse was outraged that Rowe was in the women's toilets.

"I've had a look at the photos of the girl, who was only 18 years of age, who has copped a number of punches from you," Ms Dowse said.

"It absolutely makes me feel sick in the stomach.

"She asks the person in the next toilet to pass her some toilet paper and this is what she gets. How revolting.

"First of all, you wouldn't expect to find a man there. Outrageous."

The matter was intended for trial and tickets had been purchased for the victim to fly to the Gold Coast to give evidence.

Rowe was convicted and ordered to 18 months probation.

He also has to repay $905.78 which was spent on the victim's travel expenses.