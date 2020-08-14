Mum and daughter toilet paper brawlers’ curious strategy

A mother-and-daughter who were found guilty of a fight over toilet paper that went viral online are appealing their sentence – but won’t call new evidence.

A mother and daughter found guilty of affray following an infamous fight over toilet paper at a western Sydney supermarket won't call new evidence as they appeal their sentences, a court has been told.

Treiza and Meriam Bebawy were ruled to have "taken the law into their own hands" when they fought with another shopper over bog roll at Chullora Woolworths at the height of panic buying amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Treiza, 61, and daughter Meriam, 23, were likened to rugby league brawlers by Magistrate Peter Budgen when he sentenced them last month to 12-month good behaviour bonds.

Treiza Bebawy arrives at Bankstown Local Court. Picture: Rohan Kelly

Mr Budgen rejected both women's pleas of not guilty by way of self defence and convicted the younger Bebawy.

Meriam Bebawy was ruled to have instigated the ugly tussle, which was filmed and posted on social media, that descended into grappling, slapping and hair pulling by trying to smash the jumbo bundle of TP out of the victim's hands on March 7.

Her mother was spared a conviction despite taking a "couple of swings" towards the other woman.

The Bebawys fight with another woman over toilet rolls in Woolworths Chullora.

In a brief mention at Parramatta District Court on Friday, the duo's barrister Matthew Fordham said they would appeal their sentences on all grounds but would not make any fresh arguments.

The Bebawys did not appear, and Mr Fordham declined to comment further outside court.

At their Local Court hearing, it was revealed they were the first arrivals at the Chullora supermarket on the morning of March 7 and, after being dismayed at days of empty shelves, grabbed eight large packets of toilet paper from a fresh pallet and loaded them into their trolley.

The aftermath of the brawl.

In her interview with police, Meriam Bebawy said the brawl sparked as they tried to leave with their bounty. She said Woolies staff called them "selfish" and a "screaming" lady tried to snatch a bag for herself.

"She came up to the trolley and she grabbed one (packet of toilet rolls)," she said in the interview played to the court.

"She was holding it by the little band on the top.

"So I smashed on the toilet pack to rip that handle. The handle ripped … I think I bent down, I get punched in my face, she grabbed my hair.

"Woolworths staff ganged up on us. Everyone was screaming at us.

"My hands just went flying. I don't know where I was hitting. I think I hit her across the face."

The matter will return to court for hearing on December 2.

