Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Toddler’s fatal plunge on cruise ship

8th Jul 2019 2:30 PM

A one-and-a-half year-old girl died on Sunday after falling from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico, local reports said.

The toddler was being held by her grandfather when she slipped out of his arms and plunged from the 11th floor of the Freedom of the Seas, to the concrete on the Pan American dock II in San Juan, Telemundo PR reported.

The ship was docked on the Pan American dock II in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The ship was docked on the Pan American dock II in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

According to local outlet Primera Hora, the girl and her family, including her maternal and paternal grandparents, parents and a younger brother, are from Indiana.

Later on Sunday afternoon, the captain of the ship gave his condolences to the families and announced that the boat's departure would be delayed, the outlet reported.

Local investigators are interviewing passengers who witnessed the tragic fall and relatives who were present. They are also making arrangements to obtain any security footage from the ship, according to the report.

Representatives for Royal Caribbean didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

cruise ship editors picks puerto rico

Top Stories

    Man in court charged with Paul Rock murder

    premium_icon Man in court charged with Paul Rock murder

    News A PARK Ridge man has been remanded in custody charged over what police will allege was the "extremely violent” death of an Oakey man last week.

    • 8th Jul 2019 3:37 PM
    Golden reward: Ipswich's 'Mighty Midgets' celebrating

    premium_icon Golden reward: Ipswich's 'Mighty Midgets' celebrating

    News Home crowd cheers youngsters to grand final glory

    • 8th Jul 2019 3:11 PM
    Ipswich drivers beware Brisbane hike

    premium_icon Ipswich drivers beware Brisbane hike

    Money That's the advice from the state's peak motoring body

    Guests blown away by seven course degustation dinner

    premium_icon Guests blown away by seven course degustation dinner

    News The dinner was a big success, with tickets selling out weeks ago