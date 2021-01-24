Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A toddler has suffered finger injuries in a mower blades incident on Sunday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
A toddler has suffered finger injuries in a mower blades incident on Sunday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
News

Toddler with ‘significant’ injuries from mower blades

Darryn Nufer
24th Jan 2021 6:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A female toddler has been rushed to Rockhampton Hospital on Sunday afternoon with significant finger injuries after a mower blades incident.

A report from the scene indicated the youngster, believed to be two-years-old, had suffered significant lacerations to three fingers.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Dairy Inn Rd, Ironpot, at 4.40pm where the toddler had been transported to, following the incident at a private residence in the area.

The QAS spokeswoman said the toddler had sustained a hand injury and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

 

OTHER NEWS:

Man spiked by venomous fish in Gladstone region

RIP HARO: Tributes for popular sparky and union man

World War II 'ornaments' land Yeppoon man in court

editors picks mower blades incident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mother-daughter duo celebrate milestone park run

        Premium Content Mother-daughter duo celebrate milestone park run

        Community The pair started attending the weekly event when the girl was just six years old.

        As ugly as they are dangerous: Avoid this fish at all costs

        Premium Content As ugly as they are dangerous: Avoid this fish at all costs

        Sport Timely holiday warning to wear boots wading in shallows. It’s not only stingrays...

        Attempted break-ins put residents on high alert

        Premium Content Attempted break-ins put residents on high alert

        Crime One woman said she armed herself with a knife as a person attempted to enter her...

        Free Australia Day celebration returns to Ipswich

        Premium Content Free Australia Day celebration returns to Ipswich

        Whats On Families are invited to make a splash of the upcoming public holiday.