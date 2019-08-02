Menu
A man has been caught high-range drink driving with an unrestrained two-year-old child in his car in Alice Springs.
Crime

Toddler unrestrained in drunk, disqualified driver’s car

by NATASHA EMECK
2nd Aug 2019 9:13 AM
A MAN caught drink-driving with an unrestrained toddler in the car has been charged after police allegedly saw him driving erratically down footpaths with the headlights off in Alice Springs.

Alice Springs Watch Commander Alister Gall said the 40-year-old male driver was seen by a member of the public driving recklessly with an unrestrained two-year-old child along Grevillea Dr at about 11pm last night.

The car was also picked up by police on CCTV cameras and the man was later arrested the CBD where he recorded a high-range reading of 0.173.

Police also discovered he was driving disqualified and the car was unregistered and uninsured.

"Driving on the footpath is potentially very dangerous, let alone doing it at night while you're drunk," Watch Commander Gall said.

"It if was during the day there might have been a higher risk to members of the public so I dare say because it was late at night there weren't too many pedestrians around."

The man is expected to face court today, facing multiple charges including high range drink driving, disqualified driving, driving in a dangerous manner and having a child unrestrained.

