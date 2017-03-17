New session for Toddler Time at Springfield

ORION Springfield Central was brimming with happy little faces earlier this week, with the First 5 Forever Toddler Time March sessions kicking off on Wednesday.

Held on the third Wednesday of each month and hosted by Ipswich Libraries, Toddler Time is a free event for children aged 18 months- 3 years-old and is an opportunity for little ones to share rhymes, stories, songs and movement to help develop language and social skills.

For the first time at Orion Springfield Central, Toddler Time is now offered at two different session times and locations, with the first session starting at 9:30am at the Bookface venue and the second starting at 10:30am at the Target Mall.

In addition to the Toddler Time sessions, there is also a 'Story Time' event which caters to the older kids and is located at the Target Mall and Bookface venues on the fourth Wednesday of every month at the same time.

The First 5 Forever program first started at all locations in 2016 and is a Queensland State Government funded initiative created to support early literacy.