Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Toddler struck by car in horror accident

by Talisa Eley
31st Oct 2019 7:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG child has been hit by a car in a driveway during a shocking accident on the Gold Coast this morning.

The boy, believed to be about two-years-old, was hit while in a driveway of an Elevation Dr home at Wongawallan, in the city's northwest, this morning.

Paramedics and police were called to the scene about 6.30am following reports of the accident.

 

 

The specialist High Acuity Response Unit is on the scene.

It is unclear how severe the child's injuries are, however a police spokeswoman said they were conscious and breathing.

The toddler was the only one injured, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
accident driveway editors picks toddler truck

Top Stories

    30,000 sign names to have greyhound track axed

    premium_icon 30,000 sign names to have greyhound track axed

    News 'Tell the Palaszczuk Government that this is an unacceptable use of $40 million dollars and Australians don't agree to fund and support the... industry'.

    Candidate wants improved public transport, care for elderly

    premium_icon Candidate wants improved public transport, care for elderly

    Council News The health worker will run for council for the first time in March.

    Residents in dark over Amberley PFAS contamination

    premium_icon Residents in dark over Amberley PFAS contamination

    News An estate at Leichhardt was added to the investigation area.

    Woman's daunting display a Halloween must

    premium_icon Woman's daunting display a Halloween must

    News The spooky spectacle raises funds for the palliative care ward.