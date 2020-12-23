Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics are working to stablsie a toddler who was ‘pulled from the water' this afternoon.
Paramedics are working to stablsie a toddler who was ‘pulled from the water' this afternoon.
News

Toddler serious after near-drowning at popular swim area

by Danielle O’Neal
23rd Dec 2020 5:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A toddler is in a serious condition after being been pulled from the water in South Bank.

Paramedics were called to a near-drowning off Little Stanley St at 4.14pm where a young child was pulled from the water.

Critical care paramedics are working to stabilise the toddler, who is reportedly awake and breathing but is in a serious condition.

It is understood once stabilised the child will be taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Originally published as Toddler serious after South Bank near-drowning

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen remanded in custody over alleged chase, kidnapping

        Premium Content Teen remanded in custody over alleged chase, kidnapping

        News A man accused of sparking a dramatic police chase will face court early in the New Year on a raft of serious charges

        Land valuations: Lockyer left out again in 2021

        Premium Content Land valuations: Lockyer left out again in 2021

        Council News 25 local government areas will receive new land valuations in 2021, including...

        ‘100mm on Christmas Day’: Areas set for big festive rain

        Premium Content ‘100mm on Christmas Day’: Areas set for big festive rain

        Weather Central Queensland to receive falls of up to 100mm predicted

        After two knee operations, Ged still motivated to play on

        Premium Content After two knee operations, Ged still motivated to play on

        Cricket Laidley stalwart’s impressive cricket career not over yet. See what is keeping...