Toddler, pregnant mum caught up in domestic argument

An Ipswich man has been sentenced to a probation order following a domestic violence protection order breach.

A BLUE tongue lizard was the apparent trigger for a domestic incident in which a toddler was accidentally injured after being caught up in an argument between a man and woman.

The child’s father was warned by a clearly unimpressed Ipswich magistrate how close he had come to going into jail as a result of his behaviour towards his then-heavily pregnant wife.

The 29-year-old man pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to breaching a domestic violence protection order at Collingwood Park on February 21.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Lowe said police were called to a home at 3.30pm following a report of an argument between the pair regarding the catching of a blue-tongue lizard.

The pregnant woman told police she felt afraid as she had wanted to leave the house but the man stood near the door.

She bit him on the arm and the man grabbed her by the throat and pushed her up against a wall.

The woman reportedly threw talcum powder and the man pushed her.

She stumbled backwards holding her child and the child’s head hit the corner of the stove.

Snr Const. Lowe said the man told police she could have left the house but admitted he grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the wall.

Defence lawyer Jim Coburn said the relationship had since ended and there had been no return to the animosity of that day.

The woman had since given birth to their second child and they were working on co-parenting arrangements.

“It is unfortunate he reacted to some degree of provocation from her. She bit his arm,” Mr Coburn said.

“She pulled my client’s hair and he reacted in that manner.

“He has no criminal history. It was uncharacteristic behaviour.”

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said the man’s conduct reflected poorly and was inexcusable, especially given that she was pregnant.

Mr Kinsella said his act in grabbing her by the throat was completely domineering, and she was particularly vulnerable being pregnant and holding a child.

He warned the man he would have been going to jail only for his good history, genuine remorse, and that it was out of character.

“Domestic violence is a most insidious problem in the community,” Mr Kinsella said.

“I send people like you to jail to send out the message.”

Mr Kinsella said he would instead focus on the man’s rehabilitation by ordering him to complete a supervised probation order of 12 months.

He must take part in a domestic violence program. No conviction was recorded.