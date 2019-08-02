Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Toddler mauled in Melbourne dog attack

by Caroline Schelle
2nd Aug 2019 6:52 PM

A two-year-old girl is recovering in hospital from a dog attack in Melbourne's inner north.

The child was attacked at a Rennie Street property in Coburg with emergency services called at 3.30pm on Friday, Victoria Police said.

The toddler has facial injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Children's Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the hospital confirmed the two-year-old was in a stable condition, which was unlikely to change overnight.

Police are yet to determine what happened and have not specified the breed of dog.

The attack follows two maulings in Melbourne last month. A 61-year-old man - Leo Biancofiore - was killed when attacked by his son's American Staffordshire terrier at his Mill Park home.

Two days later an 11-year-old boy was bitten on the face by a doberman in a Cairnlea backyard.

dog attack editors picks melbourne

Top Stories

    'It just rips at your heart': Community mourns fatal tragedy

    premium_icon 'It just rips at your heart': Community mourns fatal tragedy

    News A steady stream of flowers and cards have been dropped off at the home of an 11-year-old girl found dead late yesterday. Her mother is recovering in hospital.

    LIVE CRICKET: How to stream Strike League matches

    LIVE CRICKET: How to stream Strike League matches

    Cricket Check out the full schedule and all the squads here.

    Hi-vis hoon screeches past police office

    premium_icon Hi-vis hoon screeches past police office

    Crime Suspended driver smokes up tyres and revs up engine

    Reason behind long delays for motorists in peak time

    premium_icon Reason behind long delays for motorists in peak time

    Council News Some drivers were stuck at a standstill for 20 minutes