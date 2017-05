Two cars collided at the corner of Hooper and Moffatt streets, West Ipswich.

A TODDLER is one of three people being treated for injuries following a two-vehicle accident this afternoon.

Police say the crash was reported at the intersection of Hooper and Moffatt streets about 12.10pm.

Four patients have been assessed for injuries, with three requiring transport to Ipswich Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance serivce says a male toddler, a woman aged in her 30s and a woman in her 20s are among the injured.

They have been taken to hospital in a stable condition.