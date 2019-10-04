Menu
A toddler was found wandering on Boat Harbour Dr
Toddler found wandering on Fraser Coast main road

Carlie Walker
4th Oct 2019 1:00 PM
A TODDLER has been reunited with his parents after he was found wandering alone on Boat Harbour Dr on Thursday night.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said the toddler, believed to be about two years old, was taken to the Hervey Bay police station about 10pm.

It is believed a concerned member of the public spotted the child.

A short time later, police received a phone call from a parent who had discovered their child was missing.

The child and his mum were reunited a short time later.

