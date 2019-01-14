Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

15-month-old boy dies after welfare concerns

by Campbell Gellie
14th Jan 2019 2:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating how a 15-month-old boy died in the state's Riverina region yesterday.

Authorities were called to a home in the Wagga Wagga suburb of Ashmont just after 10.45am after receiving reports of concern for the welfare of the toddler.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the child at the home before taking him to Wagga Wagga Referral Hospital where he was declared dead.

A post mortem will be carried out on the child to determine the cause of death as officers from Riverine Police District investigate.

child editors picks nsw police wagga wagga

Top Stories

    Driver unable to explain reason for crash

    premium_icon Driver unable to explain reason for crash

    Crime HER vehicle crashed into an embankment, travelled 6m and stopped in the northbound lane.

    • 14th Jan 2019 6:09 PM
    Why Ipswich rail commuters are among state's luckiest

    premium_icon Why Ipswich rail commuters are among state's luckiest

    Environment What Ipswich rail services do better than rest of SEQ

    3000 complaints over Palmer’s spam texts

    premium_icon 3000 complaints over Palmer’s spam texts

    Politics Thousands of complaints over Palmer's unsolicited texts

    Safe plate program this weekend

    Safe plate program this weekend

    Crime Crime prevention initiative to help reduce thefts and robberies

    Local Partners