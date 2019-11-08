Menu
Pool Safety
Toddler dies days after being pulled from Roma pool

by Elise Williams
8th Nov 2019 7:23 AM
A TODDLER who was found unresponsive in a Roma pool last week has died in hospital.

The 18-month-old boy suffered critical injuries after a near-drowning at a backyard pool in the small Queensland town, west of Chinchilla, on Wednesday, October 30.

An off-duty paramedic was the first responder to attend the traumatic scene at the pool, which was believed to be enclosed and gated.

The little boy died in the Queensland Children's Hospital on Saturday, November 2.

