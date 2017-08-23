Mum's heartbreaking tribute to toddler

TRAGIC ACCIDENT: Hope will be laid to rest today, surrounded by family and friends.

HOPE Sydney Bunston- Parfitt spent her morning giggling and dancing in the garden, not knowing it would be her last.

Mother Nicole Bunston said she never got to say goodbye and described

her only daughter as "perfect from the very beginning".

"She had a smile that could light up the darkest room," Nicole said.

"In her whole life, there wouldn't have been one week that she was ever grumpy or didn't have a smile on the dial."

The former Caboolture resident wrote a heart-wrenching post informing friends of Hope's death on the night of the tragic accident.

"My baby is in heaven tonight," she wrote.

"Why you had to join the angels, I don't know, but play all night baby, you have no bed time anymore. Pull all the flowers off those beautiful plants up there.

"I still can't believe you're gone."

Hope was born on March 21, 2015 and passed away in the afternoon of August 11 this year.

The two-year-old was runover by a utility vehicle in a family friend's Lockyer Valley driveway.

Paramedics were called to the property just after 4pm but nothing could be done to save Hope.

It is understood police are not expecting to charge anyone over the tragedy.

Nicole said she wasn't on the property at the time of Hope's death.

"When I drove around the corner to see police cars everywhere ... the nightmare of every parent came true," she said.

"I never got to say goodbye to my baby.

"She was always too perfect, like an angel, I guess it all makes sense now."

Hope will be laid to rest today, surrounded by family and friends.