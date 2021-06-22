Menu
The boy was taken to hospital but sadly died. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie
News

Toddler dies after being hit by car

by Melissa Iaria
22nd Jun 2021 3:37 PM | Updated: 4:05 PM

A toddler has died after being hit by a car in Melbourne’s west.

Police said the 19-month-old boy was believed to be riding a scooter along the footpath when struck by a slow-moving vehicle pulling out of a driveway at McAlpine Court, Altona, about 9.15am on Tuesday.

The boy was taken to hospital but later died.

The driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old Altona man, stopped and helped police at the scene.

Altona Highway Patrol is investigating, and police would like anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

