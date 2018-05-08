Toddler died just hours after leaving childcare

A DEVASTATED family has spoken out after the tragic death of their toddler claiming that his childcare centre did not tell them he had suffered a fall until after he died in hospital that night.

Lorenzo Miranda was just 20 months old when he died in the arms of his parents, Beaudene Wi and Ricardo Miranda in November 2017.

The grieving couple say when they dropped their toddler at his childcare centre in Palmerston North, New Zealand, he was in good health, but when they went to pick him up they knew instantly something was wrong with him.

Initially they were told nothing had happened

Ricardo Miranda, told Native Affairs that his son was being held by a staff member when he went to collect him.

"When he didn't come running to me I noticed that one of the staff members was holding him in, like, this sort of position. I sort of thought 'oh, that's not normal for Lorenzo to do that. He doesn't sleep like that'," he said.

When they queried whether he had been okay they were told that during the day he had had a fever. The preschool said they took his temperature but found nothing wrong with him.

Lorenzo Miranda in the arms of his mother Beaudene Wi with his father Ricardo Miranda standing to the left. Source: New Zealand Herald

He never recovered

His mum told Native Affairs that as they drove home his condition worsened.

"It was only, I think it was two streets after leaving the driveway, I looked in the rear vision mirror and he wasn't breathing. And he was a horrible green colour," she said.

"We all started screaming and he didn't respond. He wasn't responsive at all."

They rushed their son to hospital in Palmerston North where doctors initially said it must be a virus.

Wi told Native Affairs that while at the hospital she tried to ring the manager of Little Monkeys Preschool to see if anything had happened to Lorenzo that day, but no one answered, so she posted on the center's Facebook page instead.

"I'd dropped him off to kindy. Nobody told me anything when I went to pick him up. So we had no clue, we were just handed over a baby that was just, had a brain bleed and we didn't know" his dad said.

Six hours later they said he'd had a fall

Finally while Lorenzo was in surgery, six hours after he had arrived in hospital, the preschool rang back and admitted that he had suffered a fall during the day.

"They were trying to remove the blood so he could get to Wellington for the surgery to remove his skull," Wi explained.

"At that point he'd had a cardiac arrest and at that moment, they called and said, 'we've just heard about Lorenzo and he did have a fall today'."

Tragically he died at 4am.

While the matter was referred to the coroner, the Ministry of Education in New Zealand also investigated and found the preschool complied with all licensing requirements.

Ministry deputy secretary Katrina Casey told the program that the centre had now returned to full service.

But Lorenzo's family are demanding answers.

"They just kind of expect us to swallow it and bury it and it's not what we are going to do," Miranda said.

This story originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished here with permission.