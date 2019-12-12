Menu
A young boy is fighting for life at Sunshine Coast University Hospital. Warren Lynam
Toddler fights for life after brother pulls him from pool

Felicity Ripper
12th Dec 2019 3:31 PM | Updated: 5:11 PM
UPDATE 5PM:

A TODDLER is fighting for life in the Intensive Care Unit after his young brother is understood to have pulled him from a family pool and sounded the alarm. 

Paramedics and police raced to the scene at a Mooloolah Rd residence at Mooloolah Valley just after 10am. 

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition. 

EARLIER: 

A TODDLER has been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a near drowning at a home this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the Mooloolah Valley residence on Mooloolah Rd just after 10am.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a 16-month-old boy was transported to hospital.

"The Child Protection and Investigation Unit is investigating, as they do with any matter of this kind, but the incident is not deemed suspicious," the QPS spokeswoman said. 

