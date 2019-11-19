Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics and police were called to Seven Hills at 11am.
Paramedics and police were called to Seven Hills at 11am.
Health

Toddler critical after near-drowning

by Stephanie Bedo
19th Nov 2019 1:42 PM

A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl was blue and unresponsive when she was pulled from a pool in Sydney today.

The child was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after the incident at Seven Hills about 11am.

Emergency crews were called to a home in Columbia Rd and took the girl to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

Neighbours performed CPR on her before paramedics with CareFlight's critical care team arrived.

 

CareFlight paramedics treated the girl before she was taken to hospital.
CareFlight paramedics treated the girl before she was taken to hospital.

One shocked neighbour told the Blacktown Advocate they were alerted to the scene after hearing the girl's mother screaming.

"She blue when we saw her," the neighbour said.

"The husband was on the phone to the ambulance and they were giving us instructions. We got her breathing but not very regular, but at least it was something."

More Stories

Show More
accident child drowning near drowning toddler

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PFAS contamination and the public’s right to know

        premium_icon PFAS contamination and the public’s right to know

        News PFAS information has remained limited as Ipswich residents continue to fight for answers.

        What authorities don't want you to know in times of crisis

        What authorities don't want you to know in times of crisis

        Politics Authorities not telling us all we need to know in times of crisis.

        About 70 workers will be out of work by end of the month

        premium_icon About 70 workers will be out of work by end of the month

        Business It is going to be a tough Christmas for many workers.

        $2.4 million revamp of aged care community completed

        premium_icon $2.4 million revamp of aged care community completed

        News It is one of the town's largest employers.